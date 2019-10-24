|
CALTON Rita Frances (nee Ling) aged 84, passed away peacefully on 15th October 2019. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Frederick (Rick), dearest Mum and Nanna. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Hinderclay on Monday 28th October at 2.30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers welcome, but donations, if desired, made in Rita's memory and made payable to David Turner Funeral Service Charity Account and send care of Lydia & David Turner, Thetford & District Funeral Services, 15-15a Old Market Street, Thetford, Norfolk IP24 2EQ. Tel: 01842 761333
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 24, 2019