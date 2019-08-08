|
|
PALOMBA
Rita Joyce nee Mackender. Peacefully on 26th July 2019, aged 92 years of Diss. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Tony) and dearest sister of the late Raymond. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving for Rita's life will be held at Roydon Church on Tuesday August 20th at 1.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Rita for the East Anglia Children's Hospice may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 8, 2019