Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita PALOMBA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita PALOMBA

Notice Condolences

Rita PALOMBA Notice
PALOMBA

Rita Joyce nee Mackender. Peacefully on 26th July 2019, aged 92 years of Diss. Beloved wife of the late Antonio (Tony) and dearest sister of the late Raymond. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving for Rita's life will be held at Roydon Church on Tuesday August 20th at 1.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Rita for the East Anglia Children's Hospice may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.