|
|
BAYLES Robert suddenly on 14th October 2020, aged 63 years, of Hoxne. Much loved son of the late Peter and Phyllis Bayles. Private Service and burial at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Hoxne. Donations if desired in memory of Robert for Stroke Association may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk. Enquiries to Rosedale Funeral Home. Tel: 01379 640810
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 30, 2020