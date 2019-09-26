Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WATKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert WATKINSON

Notice Condolences

Robert WATKINSON Notice
WATKINSON

Robert Edward (Bob)

On 13th September 2019 at home aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Hilary, loving dad of David and Gary and father-in-law of Julie and Rachel, much loved grandad of Isaac, Keryl, Ruby and Kacey and dear brother of Jean, Woody and Kath. He will be missed by many. Funeral Service at Roydon Church followed by burial. Family flowers only but donations in memory of Bob for Help For Heroes may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.