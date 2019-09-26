|
WATKINSON
Robert Edward (Bob)
On 13th September 2019 at home aged 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Hilary, loving dad of David and Gary and father-in-law of Julie and Rachel, much loved grandad of Isaac, Keryl, Ruby and Kacey and dear brother of Jean, Woody and Kath. He will be missed by many. Funeral Service at Roydon Church followed by burial. Family flowers only but donations in memory of Bob for Help For Heroes may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 26, 2019