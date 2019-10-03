Home

Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
15:00
All Saints Church
Thorndon
Roger JONES

Roger JONES Notice
JONES

Roger Cardain

Passed away peacefully on 20th September 2019, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Rosemary, beloved father of Philippa, Carolyn and Tim, grandpa to all his grandchildren. Thanksgiving Service to be held at All Saints Church, Thorndon on Thursday 17th October 2019 at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if wished, to benefit Alzheimer's Research UK made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 3, 2019
