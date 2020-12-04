Home

Roger WHARTON

Notice Condolences

Roger WHARTON Notice
WHARTON

Roger Thomas on 27th November 2020 peacefully at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital surrounded by his family, aged 71 years. Beloved husband of Jeannette, loving dad of Rebecca and Adrian and a dear father-in-law, grandad and brother. A private burial will take place at Colney Wood. Donations in memory of Roger for the Stroke Association and Migraine Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 4, 2020
