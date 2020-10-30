Home

Reverend Ronald Edward FARTHING

Notice Condolences

Reverend Ronald Edward FARTHING Notice
FARTHING

Reverend Ronald Edward

Former Rector of Garboldisham, Riddlesworth, Rushford and Brettenham, passed away peacefully on 9th October 2020, aged 93 years. Husband of the late Eileen, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. A private funeral service will be held. If wished donations made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit Cancer Research UK and St Mary's Church, Wilby may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 30, 2020
