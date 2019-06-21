|
|
LANHAM
Ronald Edward
'Ronnie'
On 31st May 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Angela, loved and missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Dickleburgh on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Ronnie for either EAAA or All Saints Church, Dickleburgh may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site atwww.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 21, 2019