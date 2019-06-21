Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LANHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald LANHAM

Notice Condolences

Ronald LANHAM Notice
LANHAM
Ronald Edward
'Ronnie'
On 31st May 2019, peacefully in hospital, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Angela, loved and missed by all who knew him. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Dickleburgh on Thursday 27th June 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial. No flowers by request please. Donations if desired in memory of Ronnie for either EAAA or All Saints Church, Dickleburgh may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site atwww.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.