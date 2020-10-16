|
COOK
Rosemary Marion SRN, SCM, QN on 5th October 2020 peacefully at The Limes Retirement Home, Mellis after a long illness aged 79 years, formerly of North Lopham. Beloved wife of Ken, dear mother of William and the late James, foster mother of Joe, sister of Jean and Fe and a loving grandma. A private burial will take place at Bressingham Church. Donations in memory of Rosemary for EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online website at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 16, 2020