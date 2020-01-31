|
RISEBOROUGH
Rosie peacefully at the James Paget Hospital on 16th January 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of John and dearly loved mum and mother in law to Andrew and Sue, Nev and Sharon, Sister and Sister in law to Joey and Eve, Askey and Marjorie. Dear Nana to Laura and Sarah, Ryan and Craig and Great Nana to Lewis, Phoebe and Amelia. Funeral Service to be held at Waveney Crematorium on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd to benefit Dementia UK may be sent c/o Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, Ley House, 11a London Road, Harleston, IP20 9BH
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 31, 2020