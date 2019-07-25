Home

GIBBS

Roy John Peacefully on 12th July 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved dad of Linda and Julie, father-in-law of Stephen and Richard and dear grandad of Claire, Paul, Stuart and Laura. He will be sadly missed by us all. Funeral Service at Roydon Church on Thursday 1st August at 2.00pm followed by burial. No flowers by request, but donations in memory of Roy for the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 25, 2019
