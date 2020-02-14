|
LOCK
Sally on 30th January 2020 after a short illness surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Bryan, much loved daughter of Jean, loving mum of Odelle, Tarnia and the late Lisa, dear nanny of Nick and special great nanny of Archie and Ruby. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving for Sally's life will be held at St Mary's Church, Diss on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Sally for The Big C may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuenralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 14, 2020