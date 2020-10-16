|
|
DAVIES
Sara Margaret
passed away on 24th September 2020, aged 82 years. A retired Head-teacher who spent her teaching career in London. A beloved daughter of the late Bill and Mair Davies formerly of Myrtle Terrace, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, and a loving cousin of Margaret and Richard. Funeral Service to be held at St Henry Morse Catholic Church, Diss, Norfolk, on Thursday 22nd October at 11.30.am. If wished donations, made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, to benefit St Henry Morse Catholic Church, Diss, may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 16, 2020