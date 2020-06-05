Home

Sheila Anne passed away peacefully at Chevington Lodge, Bungay on 18th May 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Paul, adored mother of Susan and Janet, much loved sister of Neville and cherished nanna of Aaron, Simon, Alexander and Frances. Due to current circumstances a private family cremation is to take place. No flowers please by request, however donations for The Royal Society of Musicians in the form of cheques are welcomed and may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 12a Upper Olland Street, Bungay, NR35 1BG or made via the Much Loved online memorial tribute site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on June 5, 2020
