On July 3rd 2019 in hospital after a short illness, aged 94 years, of Diss. Beloved husband of Pat, dear dad of Philip, Lynne and Lorraine and a much loved father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at the West Suffolk Crematorium (Abbey Chapel) on Monday July 29th 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Stan for RAF Association and EAAA may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on July 11, 2019
