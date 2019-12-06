Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30
West Suffolk Crematorium
Stella BRYANT Notice
BRYANT

Stella on 28th November 2019 peacefully at Walcot Hall Nursing Home, aged 95 years, formerly of Stradbroke. Much loved sister-in-law of Beryl, aunt to Lesley, Steve and David. The funeral service will take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, but donations in memory of Stella to Age UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Dec. 6, 2019
