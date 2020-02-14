|
TURRELL
Stella on February 6th 2020 peacefully at The Limes, Mellis, aged 97 years, formerly of Diss. Beloved wife of the late Russell, much loved mum of Stephen, Martin, Diana and the late Roger and a dear mother in law and nanny. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel on Wednesday February 26th 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Stella for The Limes, Mellis may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 14, 2020