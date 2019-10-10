Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30
Stradbroke Church
Sylvia BIGGS

Sylvia BIGGS Notice
BIGGS

Sylvia Agnes

on 29th September 2019 peacefully at home aged 84 years. Beloved wife of Ray, loving mum of Maureen, Graham and Steven, mother in law of Robert, Julie and Linda, a special nan and great nan and a dear sister. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Stradbroke Church on Friday 1st November at 12.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Sylvia for Cancer Research UK and EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 10, 2019
