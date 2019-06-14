|
|
BOWDEN
Tom Derek Lake
On June 10th 2019, peacefully at home aged 97 years. Dear husband of Irene, cherished dad of David, Robert, Judith, Kenneth and the late Anthony and a special grandad and great grandad. Funeral Service at South Lopham Church on Monday 1st July 2019
at 12noon followed by burial at Diss Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Tom for Help for Heroes may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on June 14, 2019