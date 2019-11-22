Home

Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
13:30
Fressingfield Church
Tracey TYAS Notice
TYAS

Tracey (née Page)

on 13th November 2019 peacefully after a short illness, aged 48 years. Much loved wife of Mick, devoted mum of Liam, Lauryn, Edward, Charles and Chloe and special sister of Liz. Funeral Service at Fressingfield Church on Thursday 5th December at 1.30pm followed by private burial. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Tracey for EACH may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Nov. 22, 2019
