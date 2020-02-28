Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosedale Funeral Home Ltd
Rosedale House, 63 Victoria Road
Diss, Norfolk IP22 4JE
01379 640810
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
14:30
West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel

Trevor DENNINGTON

Notice Condolences

Trevor DENNINGTON Notice
DENNINGTON

Trevor on 15th February 2020 aged 75 years. Beloved husband of Jackie, loving dad of Stephen, Paul and the late Mark, father in law of Currie, special grandbump of Cleo and Eleanor, dear brother of Kelvin, brother in law of Sheila and a much loved uncle of Alison, Andy and their families. Funeral service at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel, on Monday 9th March 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of Trevor for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -