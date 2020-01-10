Home

Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00
Breckland Crematorium
Vida CRISP Notice
CRISP

Vida

(nee Smith)

on 4th January 2020 passed away peacefully at Melton House Care Home, aged 88 years. Loving wife of David Crisp (deceased). Funeral Service to be held at Breckland Crematorium on 3rd February 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 16 Middleton Street, Wymondham, Norfolk, NR18 0AD or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk.
Published in Diss Express on Jan. 10, 2020
