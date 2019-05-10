|
|
Passed away on Wednesday 24th April 2019, aged 88 years. Dear dad to Pat & Bernie Smith and Elizabeth & Dave Clare, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Horseheath on Friday 14th June at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Floral tributes or donations for Horseheath Parish Church. Cheques to be made payable to P.C.C. of Horseheath may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 43 High Street, Linton, Cambridge, CB21 4HS.
Published in Diss Express on May 10, 2019