Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:30
Roydon Church
on 4th October 2019 of Roydon. Beloved husband, much loved pops and grandpops. Private cremation. A service of thanksgiving will be held at Roydon Church on Friday 18th October 2019 at 2.30pm. No flowers by request but donations in memory of William for EAAA and Norfolk Heart Trust may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on Oct. 10, 2019
