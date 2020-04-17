Home

William WATKINSON

William WATKINSON Notice
WATKINSON

William 'Roy'

on 6th April 2020 peacefully at the West Suffolk Hospital, aged 92 years, of Palgrave. Beloved husband of the late Molly. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Private burial. A service of thanksgiving for Roy's life will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Roy for Macmillan Nurses and Palgrave Church Fabric Fund may be sent by cheque to Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, Norfolk, IP22 4JE.
Published in Diss Express on Apr. 17, 2020
