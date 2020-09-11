|
DUDLEY Williams
Peacefully on Monday 7th September 2020. Loving Husband of Eileen, dear Dad of Diane, Peter, Nick and The late Geraldine. Much loved Father in law, Grandad and great Grandad. Private Family Cremation to take place on 25th September 2020 at West Suffolk Crematorium, 1.30pm. Due to covid this will be a Family only service. Donations to be made to Alzheimer's Research uk. Via there website or c/o A E Thurlow & Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, IP31 2HH Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Diss Express on Sept. 11, 2020