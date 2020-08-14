Home

Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Monday, Aug. 24, 2020
12:30
All Saints' Church
Earsham
Yvonne FLINT

FLINT

Yvonne Lesley

After a year long illness bravely borne, passed away at home with her family and her partner, Robert, by her side. Loving mum to Nadia and Ben adored nanny of Lainey, Layla, William, Eleanor and Beatrice and precious sister to Pat, Nigel and Danny (decd). Funeral service at All Saints' Church, Earsham on Monday 24th August 2020 at 12.30pm. Immediate family only in Church but others welcome outside, socially distanced. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations for East Anglia Air Ambulance, may be sent to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, Ley House, 11a, London Road, Harleston IP20 9BH
Published in Diss Express on Aug. 14, 2020
