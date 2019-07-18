|
|
GODFREY
Zillah (nee Baker)
On 12th July 2019 peacefully at St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich aged 77 years. Loving wife and best friend of Tony, much loved mum of Rosalind and Carolyn and adored grandma and great grandma. Funeral Service at St. Mary's Church, Worlingworth on Thursday 25th July at 2.30pm followed by burial. At Zillah's request preferably no black clothes. Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Zillah for St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, Ipswich may be sent c/o Rosedale Funeral Home, 63 Victoria Road, Diss, IP22 4JE or via the Much Loved online memorial site at www.rosedalefuneralhome.co.uk
Published in Diss Express on July 18, 2019