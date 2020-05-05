Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Visitation
Private
Murfreesboro, TN - Adam Chester Weldon, age 24 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Murfreesboro, TN on October 22, 1995. Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester Grablis, Sr., Raymond G. Weldon, Antonie Weldon, and Frances Cleo Frank, and an uncle, Chester Grablis, Jr.

Adam is survived by his parents, Michael "Mike" and Anna Grablis Weldon; brother, Alexander "Alex" Weldon and Christopher "Chris" Weldon; grandmother, Teresa Grablis all of Murfreesboro, TN; aunts and uncles, Donna and Gary Wisniewski and Christine Grablis of Murfreesboro, TN and Kim Thorne of Christiana, TN; Godmother, aunt Becky Jenkins of Smyrna, TN; cousins, Kyle and Stephanie Townsend, Nick and Lauren Wisniewski, Garrett Thorne, Dr. Scott Wisniewski, Melissa and Sutton Jones, Chandler Thorne and Angelina Hare, and many friends.

Due to the covid-19 guidelines, a visitation for the immediate family will be held from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held for the immediate family at 11:00 AM Friday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father John Sims Baker officiating. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Brothers and cousins will serve as pallbearers.

Adam was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Full Circle Therapy at fullcircletherapy.org in memory of Adam.

An online guestbook for the Weldon family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
