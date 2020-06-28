Adrianne Barnett



Murfreesboro - Mrs. Adrianne K. Barnett, age 71, passed away Friday, June 27, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Donald Klakring and Georgina Shultz.



She is survived by her husband of forty five years, Phil Barnett; son, Gary Alton; brother, Glen Klakring and his wife Nelsa; nephews, Glen Klakring Jr. and his wife Ida and Brian Klakring and wife Jenni; great nephew, Gavin Klakring; and a host of other family and friends.



Mrs. Adrianne was a one of kind woman. She spent most of her free time quilting and doing needlework, but she also loved to read. Mrs. Adrianne was best known for her ever so positive attitude, incredible, bubbly personality, and contagious laughter. She had eyes and a smile that would light up a room. She was a truly wonderful and inspiring woman with a kind soul and a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by everyone who got the chance to meet her.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tennessee Oncology PLLC: St. Thomas Rutherford. 1840 Medical Center Parkway #300, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.



Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.









