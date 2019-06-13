|
Ahmir R. Watkins
Murfreesboro - Age 34, June 7, 2019.
Survived by parents, Ricky and Wanda Watkins; brother, Ahmad R. (Kimberly) Watkins; grandmother, Edna Swader; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Viewing, Friday, June 14, 11a.m.-5 p.m. at New Generation. Lie-in-state Saturday, June 15, 10-11 a.m., visitation,11a.m.-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First United Methodist Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery.
New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105. newgenerationfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 13, 2019