New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
(615) 365-7105
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
New Generation Funeral Home - Antioch
2930 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN 37013
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
More Obituaries for Ahmir Watkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ahmir R. Watkins


1985 - 2019
Ahmir R. Watkins Obituary
Ahmir R. Watkins

Murfreesboro - Age 34, June 7, 2019.

Survived by parents, Ricky and Wanda Watkins; brother, Ahmad R. (Kimberly) Watkins; grandmother, Edna Swader; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Viewing, Friday, June 14, 11a.m.-5 p.m. at New Generation. Lie-in-state Saturday, June 15, 10-11 a.m., visitation,11a.m.-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First United Methodist Church. Interment, Evergreen Cemetery.

New Generation Funeral Home, 615-365-7105. newgenerationfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 13, 2019
