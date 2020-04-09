Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Alan McGriff

Alan McGriff Obituary
Alan Lewis McGriff, age 70, passed away April 8, 2020 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Davidson County and worked for the USDA for forty seven years.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Norma June McGriff. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Dycus McGriff; son, Jeffrey Alan (Cara Stidham) McGriff; daughters, Amy Lauren (Joseph) Hogan, Stephanie (Greg) Coleman; brother, David McGriff; sisters, Dianne (Bill) Childerss, Linda Lee Eden; and grandchildren, Claire Morgan Coleman, Ava Lewis, James Alan McGriff, Tessa Hogan and Anja Stidham.

In consideration for the health and safety of family and friends a memorial will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 is in charge of burial arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
