1/1
Albert Garvin Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Garvin, Sr

Lavergne - Albert Murphy Garvin, Sr, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Centennial Medical Center. He was the son of the late Henry and Ophelia Garvin. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Diane Garvin; sister, Roberta Williams; and aunt, Ethel Garvin O'Neal.

He is survived by his children, Murphy Garvin and his wife Cynthia, Lisa Blake and her husband Amos, Andy Garvin and his wife Ashley, and Andrea Garvin; mother of his children, Ann Shively; brother, David Garvin; sisters, Wanda O'Kain and her husband Kenneth, and Rose Chockley; grandchildren, Ashlea, Erin, Paige, Aubrey, Spencer, Christin, Brennon, Brittany; five great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Albert was a proud Army veteran. He was a long time member of Miracle Baptist Church, a sports advocate and big UT Vols fan. He spent 45 years working for Aladdin Industries and in his spare time raised blue tick hounds with his favorite brother. He was loved by all and will missed by many.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 AM with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved