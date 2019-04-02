|
|
Alberta Balitmore Gannon
Smyrna - Alberta Baltimore Gannon, age 94 of Smyrna died March 30, 2019. She was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by her husband Bill Gannon; parents, James P. Baltimore and Ethel Brandon Baltimore; son-in-law, Dave Rader, and was last surviving of 16 children.
Mrs. Gannon was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and retired from Aladdin Industries.
She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Rader of Georgia; son, Billy Gannon, Jr and wife Dina of Louisiana; grandchildren, Daniel Rader of Smyrna, Jonathan Rader and wife Holly in Georgia, Joel Rader and wife Cassie of Georgia; Kathleen Gannon of Louisiana, Sarah Gannon of New York, Will Gannon of Louisiana, Emily Gannon of Louisiana; nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at 1:00PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service 2:00PM Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery, Butch Baltimore will officiate. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019