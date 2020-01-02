|
Albion Prentice "A.P." Spence
Maryville - Albion Prentice "A.P." Spence, age 85, of Maryville passed away Monday, December 30. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Yvonne Hughes Spence and parents, Robert Edward and Jesse Rose Spence.
He is survived by daughters, Donna Helton of Pigeon Forge, and Debbie (Bobby) Howard of Murfreesboro, son, David (Joyce) Spence of Maryville, grandchildren, Robby Howard of Tempe, AZ, Rusty (Trish) Howard of Murfreesboro, Tyler Spence, Trevor Spence, and Macie Spence of Maryville, great-grandson, Albion Howard of Murfreesboro, and Toeby his cat.
Mr. Spence was retired from ALCOA and a member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. He loved his family, his blue birds, his flowers, and the Great Smoky Mountains.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 3rd at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 3:00 PM, Saturday at Grandview Mausoleum for a graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Smokies.
