Alena Hope Preston Grayson
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Alena Hope Preston Grayson, 26, of Murfreesboro passed away unexpectedly along with her soon to be born son, Hayden Zane Merlo on October 19, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN on October 6, 1994. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arvis and Mildred Marie Black.
She is survived by the love of her life, Brandon Merlo, mother, Lena "Pat" (Alan Barrett) Garland of Smyrna, father, Tracy L. Preston of Murfreesboro, children, Serenity Grayson, Gabriel Grayson, Waelyn Merlo, grandparents, Wiley and Beverly Preston of Leanna, brothers, Noah William Garland of Smyrna and Aiden Wesley Preston of Murfreesboro, sister, Olivia Ann Preston of Smyrna, Brandon's parents, Tom and Luann Yates, and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was a wonderful loving mother, hardly ever spending a minute away from her kids. They were her world. She had a bubbly personality, full of life, and ready to pull a prank to make you laugh. A country girl, who loved jacked up trucks, and wearing sundresses with cowboy boots. She loved to cook and insisted on cooking for the kids and Brandon every chance she had. She was a go-getter, always willing to be there for family and friends who needed her. If she loved you there were no limits to what she would do to help or get you to laugh. She was a Christian baptized by her uncle in the lake, just like a country girl would.
Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 pm. Earl Black will officiate. Interment will be in Thyatira Cemetery. Support her family with condolences and memories at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net
