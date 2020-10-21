1/1
Alena Hope Preston Grayson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alena Hope Preston Grayson

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Alena Hope Preston Grayson, 26, of Murfreesboro passed away unexpectedly along with her soon to be born son, Hayden Zane Merlo on October 19, 2020. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN on October 6, 1994. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arvis and Mildred Marie Black.

She is survived by the love of her life, Brandon Merlo, mother, Lena "Pat" (Alan Barrett) Garland of Smyrna, father, Tracy L. Preston of Murfreesboro, children, Serenity Grayson, Gabriel Grayson, Waelyn Merlo, grandparents, Wiley and Beverly Preston of Leanna, brothers, Noah William Garland of Smyrna and Aiden Wesley Preston of Murfreesboro, sister, Olivia Ann Preston of Smyrna, Brandon's parents, Tom and Luann Yates, and by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was a wonderful loving mother, hardly ever spending a minute away from her kids. They were her world. She had a bubbly personality, full of life, and ready to pull a prank to make you laugh. A country girl, who loved jacked up trucks, and wearing sundresses with cowboy boots. She loved to cook and insisted on cooking for the kids and Brandon every chance she had. She was a go-getter, always willing to be there for family and friends who needed her. If she loved you there were no limits to what she would do to help or get you to laugh. She was a Christian baptized by her uncle in the lake, just like a country girl would.

Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Funeral services will be on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2 pm. Earl Black will officiate. Interment will be in Thyatira Cemetery. Support her family with condolences and memories at www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home - Woodbury
303 Murfreesboro Rd
Woodbury, TN 37190
(615) 563-5337
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Funeral Home - Woodbury

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved