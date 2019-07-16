|
Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor
Murfreesboro - Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor, age 26, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.
Preceded in death by Grandparents, Tom Kinnie, Sr., Sarah Hudson Petty and Charles Legg Petty.
Survived by Husband, Alan Taylor; Children, Weston Thomas and Carson Matthew Taylor; Parents, Tom and Patty Kinnie; Sisters, Reagan and Darby Kinnie; Mother-in-Law, Teresa Moore; Grandmother, Bettye Stewart Kinnie; Aunt, Susan Parris; Uncles, Ritchie Parris and Chuck Petty; Great Aunt, Joann Hudson; Cousins, Chelsea Castaneda, Amber and Justin Parris and Lauren Elizabeth Thorne.
She graduated with Honors from Riverdale High School and attended Motlow State and MTSU and was a former Logistics Coordinator at Amazon.
Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5-8 pm and Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10-11 am. At Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
A private burial will be held at Crain Hill Cemetery in Van Buren Co., TN
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 16, 2019