Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor Obituary
Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor

Murfreesboro - Alexandra Morgan Kinnie Taylor, age 26, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

Preceded in death by Grandparents, Tom Kinnie, Sr., Sarah Hudson Petty and Charles Legg Petty.

Survived by Husband, Alan Taylor; Children, Weston Thomas and Carson Matthew Taylor; Parents, Tom and Patty Kinnie; Sisters, Reagan and Darby Kinnie; Mother-in-Law, Teresa Moore; Grandmother, Bettye Stewart Kinnie; Aunt, Susan Parris; Uncles, Ritchie Parris and Chuck Petty; Great Aunt, Joann Hudson; Cousins, Chelsea Castaneda, Amber and Justin Parris and Lauren Elizabeth Thorne.

She graduated with Honors from Riverdale High School and attended Motlow State and MTSU and was a former Logistics Coordinator at Amazon.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5-8 pm and Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 10-11 am. At Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.

A private burial will be held at Crain Hill Cemetery in Van Buren Co., TN

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now