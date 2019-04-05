Alfred Davy



Murfreesboro - Alfred C. Davy, age 83, went to be with his Lord on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family and his Tennessee Veteran's Home friends. He was born in Bayard, West Virginia on September 28, 1935 to the late William and Sylvia Davy. Preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters, and survived by one sister, Bertie Barkley of West Virginia along with several nieces and nephews.



Survived by his loving and caring bride of 64 years and best friend, Betty Davy who will deeply miss him. Together they raised four wonderful children, Lester and Jill Davy of Jonesborough, TN, Joey and Carolyn Davy of Lorena, TX, Cindy and Jeff Masters of Murfreesboro; and their angel in heaven, Ray Davy Sr. Grandchildren include Missy and Ethan, Joe Jr., Tina of TX; Leslie of NC; Sydney of GA; Bobby and Amanda, Nic and Morgan, Billy and Mindy, Steven and Kay of TN and Ray, Jr. deceased. He also was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren as well as special friends, Helen and Howard Gatlin of Franklin and his fur baby, Scooter.



Al retired from the US Air Force after 22 years as a flight engineer. He then retired from the Smyrna airport after 28 years for a combined total of 50 years in aviation.



The family wants to thank the Murfreesboro Veteran's Home. Each of the people that showed love and took care of Al and Betty these past four years are truly heaven sent.



Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.



Chapel service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with full military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019