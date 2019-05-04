Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Murfreesboro, TN - Alice Cox Wilson, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2019. A native of Iraan, TX, she was the daughter of the late Alfred Lee and Nevada Hinkley Cox. Mrs. Wilson was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Wilson, Sr., a son, Charles W. Wilson, Jr, and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, with Bro. Tommy Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughters, Dianna L. Reeves and her husband Larry W. Reeves, and Donna Jones all of Murfreesboro, TN; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wilson was a former employee of Samsonite, and retired from the accounts payable department at MTSU.

An online guestbook for the Wilson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 4, 2019
