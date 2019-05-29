|
|
Alice R. Burns
Murfreesboro, TN - Alice R. Burns, age 86, of Murfreesboro passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. She was a native of Rutherford County and the daughter of the late William A. Rushing and Myrtle Thorton Rushing. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James P. "Jimmy" Burns, brothers, Bill Rushing and John "Bubba" Rushing, sisters, Ann Coffman, Betty Medich, and Peggy Wilson.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Friday, May 31, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church. Dr. Mark Gregory will officiate. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mrs. Burns is survived by her sons, Butch Burns and his wife Maribeth, Rusty Burns and his wife Allison, both of Nashville, TN, daughters, Pam Burns of Buffalo, NY, Sandy Provow and her husband Tom of College Grove, TN, Penny Ward and her husband Donny of Brentwood, TN, sister, Dorothy Berg, 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Burns was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Women's Auxiliary at Rutherford Hospital and Charity Circle of Murfreesboro. She had a gift for hospitality especially during the holidays with family and friends. Everyone was welcomed with open arms. She was an exceptional artist and always delighted to work in her garden. Mrs. Burns was a follower of Jesus Christ and sought to live every aspect of her life consistent with the tenants of her Christian faith. Her last words "…..I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalms 23. Alice amazed us with gifts of encouragement, creative talents, devotion to marriage and family and her love for Jesus. She sure will be missed.
Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Burns to the Charity Circle of Murfreesboro, PO Box 11128, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00pm Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 29, 2019