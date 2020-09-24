1/1
Allen Dawson
Allen Dawson

Murfreesboro - Allen Dean Dawson, age 31, passed away September 22, 2020. He was a native of the Philippines and a resident of Rutherford County. Allen served in the US Army in the 591st Combat Engineer Battalion in Fort Campbell, KY.

Allen was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bertie Hopper and great-grandmother, Dianne M. Darragh. He is survived by his wife, Mickey Nicole Tosh Dawson; daughters, Athena Jayde Tosh Dawson, Celene Deanne Tosh Dawson; parents, William Dean Dawson and Rose (William) Zamora Keener; and step-mother, Dani Darragh (Steven Combrink); and brothers, Matthew Keener and Aldrin Dawson.

Visitation with the family will be 2:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
