Allene Williams
Beechgrove - Allene Maddox Williams, age 93, of Beechgrove, TN passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her children. A native of Warm Springs, GA she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, William Charles Williams Sr.
Mrs. Williams was also preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Eva Maddox of Warm Springs, GA; sisters, Doris Freitas, Jeanette Castleberry, and Elsie Burroughs.
She is survived by her children, Paula Norris and husband Jody of Soddy Daisy, TN; Douglas Shipp and his wife Estella of Murfreesboro, TN; Debbie Stribling and husband Billy of Manchester, TN; Reba Baird and husband Leland of Milton, TN and William Charles "Bubba" Williams Jr. and wife Debbie of Manchester, TN; grandchildren, Slade Norris and wife Charlcie of Charleston, TN; Katie Persson and husband Tyler of Cookeville, TN; Kristina "Charlie" Williams of Denton, TX; Adam Williams of Manchester, TN; great granddaughter, Elise Marie Williams of Tullahoma, TN; along with two nieces and one nephew.
Mrs. Williams spent most of her working career as owner of Mid South Brace Shop in Nashville, TN and later retired as a bookkeeper with Hill's Department Stores. After retirement she returned to work with Murfreesboro Housing Authority and also an after school resource with the ESP Program in the Murfreesboro City School System.
The family would like to express their heartfelt love and gratitude to Mark and Lisa Duke and Ron and Amy Brown, both of Manchester, TN.
A special thank you is extended to the entire staff of Stones River Manor Advanced Care, Darlene Baird, Andrew Foster, LPN and Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Williams can be made to Stones River Manor.
Inurnment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
