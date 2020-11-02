1/
Alma Jean Martin-Smith
Alma Jean Martin-Smith

Murfreesboro - age 84 died 10/27/2020

Survivors include Children, Brenda G. Mays, Shirley D. (Charles) Bates, Karen S. (Kevin, Sr.) Winrow, William E., Aneshia A., and Alita A. Smith; Brothers, Jimme (Elizabeth), Frank, Wilson (Dorothy), Melvin, Joe (Lois Finney), and Douglas Odell Martin; Sisters, Juanita (Steve) Matthews, Betty Martin (James Seay); Aunt, Guther K. White; Several grand and great grandchildren; Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Drive through viewing Friday, 2-5 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday she will lie-in-state 10-11 AM, family visitation 11 AM-12 Noon with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130, Pastor Robert James eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Mask and social distancing are required and will be practiced at the church.

Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 So. Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, TN, 37130, 615-893-4323.




Published in Tennessean from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2020.
