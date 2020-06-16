Alma Turner
Alma Turner

Murfreesboro - Alma Fausteen Wright Turner, age 92, passed at NHC Health Care, Sunday June 14, 2020. She was born in Shelbyville, and grew up in Rover from 1940s to 1960s, Murfreesboro 1960s to 1990s, Woodbury TN 1990s to early 2000s and Shelbyville and Murfreesboro nursing homes 2000 to 2020. Alma was a devout Baptist, excellent worker, homemaker, neighborly and kind to others. She paved the way for women workers and retired from Chromolox in Murfreesboro.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Turner; parents Rufus and Eva Wright; siblings, Frances Heath and Burch Wright; and son-in-law, Timothy Turner. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Turner of San Antonio, TX, Nelda Pitts and her husband David Pitts of Readyville; siblings Lewis and Dale Wright, Cheryl Vaughan, two grandkids, Ashley Cantrell and husband Scott and Jay Lockhart; and two great grandkids, Will and Katlin Farley.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
