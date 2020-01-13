Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Alton Jacobs Obituary
Alton Jacobs

Murfreesboro - Alton Babe Jacobs, age 80, passed away at his residence January 13, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth Bly Jacobs Heath and James Ross Jacobs; brothers, Bill Jacobs, Clyde Jacobs and Ronnie Jacobs; sister, Anna Lee Jacobs and step-sister, Dorothy Mae Warrick. He is survived by his brothers, Dean (Elizabeth Ann) Jacobs, Ricky (Connie) Jacobs.

Visitation for Alton will be 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
