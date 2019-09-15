|
Amber Stiltner
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Elizabeth Amber Pirtle Stiltner, age 41, of Murfreesboro, TN died unexpectedly overnight Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. A former financial services business executive, she was more recently the wife of Jason Stiltner and mother to Lillian, 5, and Jonah, 3.
Amber is also survived by her parents, Mike and Sharon Pirtle; brother, Michael R. Pirtle and his wife Tanya all of Murfreesboro; grandmother, Joyce Pirtle of McMinnville, TN; parents-in-law, Joni and Larry Lott of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Meghan Womack of Nashville, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.
Amber was a 1996 graduate of Riverdale High School and 1999 graduate of UT-Knoxville. She enjoyed a highly successful career in the field of financial services. Amber enjoyed travel, sci-fi conventions, music, literature, and Disney World.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Rutherford County P.A.W.S, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in memory of Amber.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019