Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Amber Stiltner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amber Stiltner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amber Stiltner


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amber Stiltner Obituary
Amber Stiltner

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Elizabeth Amber Pirtle Stiltner, age 41, of Murfreesboro, TN died unexpectedly overnight Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. A former financial services business executive, she was more recently the wife of Jason Stiltner and mother to Lillian, 5, and Jonah, 3.

Amber is also survived by her parents, Mike and Sharon Pirtle; brother, Michael R. Pirtle and his wife Tanya all of Murfreesboro; grandmother, Joyce Pirtle of McMinnville, TN; parents-in-law, Joni and Larry Lott of Murfreesboro; sister-in-law, Meghan Womack of Nashville, TN; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, great-aunts, and great-uncles.

Amber was a 1996 graduate of Riverdale High School and 1999 graduate of UT-Knoxville. She enjoyed a highly successful career in the field of financial services. Amber enjoyed travel, sci-fi conventions, music, literature, and Disney World.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 4:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Rutherford County P.A.W.S, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 in memory of Amber.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amber's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now