Amelia Hinds Jernigan
Murfreesboro, TN - Amelia Hinds Jernigan died peacefully on October 21, 2020. She was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on May 1, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Carl Edward and Lettie Connelly Hinds. She was preceded in death by her sister Linda Hinds Orr and brothers Carl E. Hinds Jr., John E. Hinds, and J. Connelly Hinds. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Dorris Edwin Jernigan, Sr. and her four children Joanna Jernigan Austin and her husband David of Kennesaw, Georgia; Dorris Edwin Jernigan, Jr. and his wife Sheri of Murfreesboro; Lettie Jernigan Primeaux and her husband Alan of Marietta, Georgia; and Amy Jernigan Sheridan and her husband Kevin of Kennesaw, Georgia. She is also survived by her brother William Luther Hinds and his wife Julie, sister-in-law Lucy Fay Hinds, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; Chet Austin, Amelia Austin (Will) Hamilton, Grace Austin, Trey Jernigan, Parker Jernigan, Maggie Sheridan, and Emma Hamilton.
Amelia grew up in a close-knit family in Lewisburg where she graduated from Marshall County High school in 1956. She went on to attend Peabody College in Nashville, and then graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1960. After graduation she taught high school for five years before beginning her most beloved career as a devoted mother. This was a role she took great pride in and where she excelled. Family came first to Amelia, and she dedicated herself to her children, their schools, and their myriad activities throughout the years.
Amelia also volunteered countless hours of her time to the Murfreesboro community. She and Dorris were lifelong members of First United Methodist Church where she served as a wedding coordinator for several years, was a member of the chancel choir and the United Methodist Women's group. She was a member of the Craddock Study Club of Murfreesboro, the Captain William Lytle chapter of the DAR, Friends of Linebaugh Library Guild, the Murfreesboro Community Chorus (second soprano), and the Oakland's Association. Amelia was also known as Murfreesboro's go-to wedding planner for many years - a business she started after her children were grown. Over the years she worked with hundreds of local brides and took great joy in helping them plan and direct their special day.
Whether she was celebrating through the years with her longstanding Birthday Girls group or hosting her yearly luncheon gathering of college friends, Amelia was most at home when entertaining friends and family. She was always abundantly generous with her time and talents, and she passed on to her family the importance of celebrating one another and simply being together. She will be fondly remembered anytime there is a gathering or celebration (her favorite times), and her love and laughter will live on in all of us.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. The Rev. Michael O'Bannon and Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be donated to the First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro (https://fumcm.org/giving/
) or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stjude.org/donate
) in memory of Amelia.
An online guestbook for the Jernigan family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.