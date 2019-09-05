|
|
Andrew Elder
Lascassas - Andrew V. Elder, 67, passed peacefully in his home with family and friends. Born June 1,1952 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, attending Lebanon schools and pursuing his career for diesel mechanic at New Hampshire Vocational College. Andy loved working with diesel engines, from semi-trucks to lobster boats in Maine with payment of fresh lobsters.
Andy's career advanced to parts managers for heavy duty trucking businesses in New Hampshire. His last job working for Sanel's in Concord, New Hampshire before moving to TN with his wife in 2005. Andy worked for O'Reilly's in Murfreesboro, as territorial sales manager. His strong work ethic, smiling face, impeccable customer service, always followed by a story of New Hampshire quickly increased his customer base throughout Murfreesboro and well as a large network of friends.
Andy enjoyed the time spent with 3 grandsons who kept him young. He would laugh, play games, chase and teach them about wildlife. His loud booming voice would bring laughter within our home. Andy spent time with grandsons swimming in the pool, playing street hockey, and setting off July 4th fireworks, attending hockey practices and games with encouragement to the boys.
He is survived by his wife Jill Elder, sons Kevin Elder of NH, Eric and Kim Welch of TN; grandsons, Kevin Blake Haley, Tyler Welch, and Dylan Welch all of TN; siblings, Ruth Sernak of North Carolina; Floyd and Renee' Armand of LA; Gary and Mary Tremblay of NH; Steven and Kristin Meola of NH, and uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and very special college buddy, Gregory and Vickie Saunders.
Visitation with the Elder family will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made in memory of Andrew Elder to Alive Hospice,1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. An online guestbook is available for the Elder family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019