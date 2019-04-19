|
Andrew Wilson
Murfreesboro - Mr. Andrew F. Wilson, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Memphis, TN to the late William Michael and Edith Caldwell Wilson. Mr. Wilson was the owner and operator of Tennessee Radiator Service for over 50 years. He enjoyed spending time cooking and the lake in his earlier years. Mr. Wilson proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Etta L. Wilson; children, LeeAnn (Gary) Brewer of Murfreesboro, Cathy (Bob) Morgan of Brentwood, TN, Ricky (Gina) Wilson of Murfreesboro, and Lisa Wilson of Murfreesboro; sisters, Mary Garcia of Aurora, CO and Nina Nakayama of Longmont, CO; six grandchildren, Ashlie, Taylor, Jenna, Whitney, Lauren, and Haley; numerous great-grandchildren; and close friends, Jiffy and Randy Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William K. Wilson.
The family would like to thank the 5th and 7th floor physicians and nurses at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital for their compassionate care of Mr. Wilson.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pall bearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 19, 2019