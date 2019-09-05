|
Andrew Woodfin "Woody" Miller, Sr.
Nashville - Andrew Woodfin "Woody" Miller, Sr., age 76, formerly Nashville, TN died on his birthday Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home on Fisher Island, FL. He was born August 29, 1943 in Tullahoma, TN. He was the son of the late Tracy Woodfin Miller and Evelyn Crick Bryant.
Mr. Miller is survived by his two sons, Andrew Woodfin Miller, Jr. and his wife Tami of Nashville, TN and Tracy Lewis Miller and his wife Cyndi of Brentwood, TN; mother of his children, Freya Bandy Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; two sisters, Donna Johnson and her husband Marvin and Debbie Bryant both of Mobile, AL; granddaughters, Brittany McCurdy and her husband Colin of Nashville and Lilly Moore and her husband Matthew of Mt. Pleasant, TN; grandsons, Andrew Woodfin Miller, III and Daniel Bandy Miller both of Nashville; and two great-grandchildren, Jamison and Eilie McCurdy; and his caregiver and partner, Lanchi Nguyen.
Mr. Miller became an accountant with Arthur Anderson after graduating from MTSU with a degree in accounting. He was employed by HCA in the early days of the company and became president of their managed hospitals which later became Quorum Health. He and his business partner, Joel Gordon, co-founded Surgical Care Affiliates. Mr. Miller turned management of the company over to capable hands to go into semi-retirement. He was pleased to mentor and guide executives and companies in his retirement.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with a Celebration of his Life to begin at 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro. Pall bearers will be Tracy Miller, Andrew Miller, Jr., Andrew Miller, III, Daniel Miller, Matthew Fitch, Colin McCurdy, Matthew Moore, and Marvin Johnson.
Memorials may be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or curepsp.org in memory of Mr. Miller.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 5, 2019